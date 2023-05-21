NADESSTU elects new electives, commends Okowa over sustainable growth in Delta

NATIONAL Association of Delta State Students, NADESSTU,yesterday in Asaba, Delta State elected new executives during their worldwide convention with Senators and delegates from the four zones across the Nation present.

NADESSTU in a statement signed by its convention chairman and secretary comrade Akpevw Issac and comrade Kesiena Samuel commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa led administration for supporting the association and the payment of bursary to students of Delta State origin worldwide.

The statement read “The convention further appraised the government of the state for creating a peaceful and enabling environment for students, creation of more institutions while charging the government to improve on proper funding of these intuitions.

“the convention decried the deplorable state of federal roads in the nation and called on the federal government to take urgent measures towards funding the roads, especially the ones leading to Delta State and her environ to avoid the breast minimum road accidents, injuries, and loss of life.

“The convention commended the outgoing executives led by comrade Nwkor Gabriel for their efforts in moving forward the association and her interest.

The following students having satisfied the constitutional requirements of National Association of Delta State Students were returned and elected as the new executives of NADESSTU worldwide,

Comrade Wiska Monday Delus president-elect, comrade Ruth Obianuju Joga, Ambrose Alli University, Vice President-elect, Comrade Ikpidi John, FUPRE Secretary – General-elect, comrade Okechukwu Kingsley, Delsu, Treasurer, Comrade Orji Precious, DSPG, Director of Welfare, Comrade Elvis Okeoghene, UNICAL, Senate president-elect, Comrade Oghenevowro Emmanuel, DSP, Director of Mobilization, Comrade Ezekiel Ighodaro, UNIBEN, Deputy Senator President, Comrade Kevwe Idamararhe, South-South Zonal Coordinator- elect, Comrade Emo Jero Vivan, FUTA, Assistant Secretary- General and Comrade Asieba Andrew, UNIJOS, Senate Clark