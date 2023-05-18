Nadal pulls out of French Open, set to end career in 2024

(FILES) Spain’s Rafael Nadal waves as he celebrates after victory over Norway’s Casper Ruud during their men’s singles final match on day fifteen of the Roland-Garros Open tennis tournament at the Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris on June 5, 2022. – Rafael Nadal will announce if he will compete in the French Open on May 18, 2023, amid a long-term injury struggle and some Spanish reports that he will withdraw. The 22-time Grand Slam winner has battled to recover from a hip injury he sustained in January at the Australian Open, not playing since then. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)

Rafael Nadal on Thursday withdrew from the French Open because his hip injury has not healed and said he expects 2024 to be his final year in professional tennis.

“It’s not a decision I’m taking, it’s a decision my body is taking,” said the 36-year-old Spanish superstar, who has played at the claycourt major every year since 2005 and won it 14 times.

Nadal said he was taking a few months off before starting to play again.

“It’s probably going to be my last year on the professional tour, I can’t say this 100 percent because you never know what’s going to happen,” he told a news conference.