N22bn Fraud: EFCC arrests, detains Ex-Power Minister, Sale Mamman

By Soni Daniel, Abuja

A former Minister of Power, Sale Mamman has been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Competent sources disclosed that the former minister is being detained at the headquarters of the Commission following his arrest in the early hours of today Wednesday.

Vanguard understands that the arrest is in connection with the Commission’s ongoing investigation into alleged corruption in the execution of some power projects.

It was gathered that Mamman is alleged to have conspired with staff of the Ministry in charge of the accounts of the Zungeru and Mambilla Hydro Electric Power projects and diverted money which they shared amongst themselves.

According to sources close to the investigations, some properties alleged to have been acquired with the proceeds have been uncovered in Nigeria and overseas linked to the suspects, while millions of Naira and United States Dollars have been recovered.

The Spokesman for the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, could not be reached for comments on the latest development.