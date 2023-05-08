N-Govs agreed to power rotation for stability, not because of Tinubu — Lalong

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State and Chairman, Northern States Governors Forum

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau, weekend said the push for the presidency to shift to the south, by All Progressives Congress, APC, Northern governors was in order to promote stability.

He said their support was not necessarily for the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to become president but for the president to come from the south.

In June 2022, governors from the north asked President Muhammadu Buhari to look toward the southern presidential hopefuls when considering his successor.

The governors asked the northern presidential aspirants to withdraw from the race for national interest. This development eventually led to the emergence of Tinubu as the candidate of the ruling APC in the presidential election.

Speaking on leadership and good governance at the ninth annual Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Lecture in Lafia, Nasarawa State, Lalong, who was the Director-General of Tinubu’s presidential campaign organisation, said the governors arrived at that crucial position for the stability of the nation.

According to him, “When I led my colleagues – the northern governors – to push for power shift to the south, it was not because we wanted Asiwaju to be president. Rather, we wanted to ensure that justice and fairness prevail in our nation for unity, peace and harmony.

“That is what we believe our revered father of blessed memory, Sir Ahmadu Bello, would do in such circumstances. Fortunately, the party delegates chose Asiwaju who was eventually accepted by Nigerians as he was unanimously elected.”

The governor said the northern region “needs serious attention in vital sectors ranging from security, education, infrastructure, agriculture, economic revival and restoration of law and order in various areas that have been ravaged by insecurity.

“It is heartening to note that the Northern Governors Forum, under my leadership, has done a great deal of work on bringing our people together as one people with a common destiny.”