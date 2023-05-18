N-Central youths back govs, say NASS leadership zoning formula can’t stand

By Fortune Eromosele

The North-Central Youths Stakeholders Forum, NCYSF, and the Middle Belt Forum have thrown their weight behind the decision reached by the zone’s Governors and National Assembly members-elect, rejecting the zoning formula for the National Assembly leadership.

In a statement in Minna, Niger State, leader of the NCYSF, Mohammed A Mohammed,

read: “We find it unbecoming that other regions that performed abysmally at the polls are given preference in zoning arrangement of the All Progressive Congress, National Working Committee, APC-NWC, while relegating the North-Central which contributed optimally to the victory of the APC and its Presidential Candidate would be literally denied any principal position in the coming National Assembly.

“It is all the more insulting that even to consider the North-Central for the third positions in the legislative houses is subject of debate and speculation. In the light of this, we wish to invite the intervention of all stakeholders in the APC to impress on the NWC of the party and all those behind this agenda to rescind, withdraw, review and reverse this unpopular decision and in the alternative, allow the elected federal legislators to form their leadership.

“We call on the incoming President to do all he can to reclaim his statesmanship by supporting what clearly is the popular will of the people against those who want to subvert it. It does not gladden anyone to think that the relegation of the North-Central after the central role it played in the emergence of the coming administration in spite of all the odds, is calculated to diminish the rising political relevance of the region.

“For the avoidance of doubt and for those who have ears to hear, the North-Central would never settle for any other position lower than the Senate Presidency and Speakership of the House of Representatives.”