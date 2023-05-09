N/Assembly members-elect ’ll determine who presides – PDP, LP

…APC’s zoning, their internal affair-PDP

… it’s an exercise in futility-LP

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party and the Labour Party have dismissed the zoning of principal offices in the Senate and House of Representatives by the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

While the PDP is keeping its planned response to the APC’s action close to its chest, the Labour Party said the APC’s decision was an exercise in futility because opposition parties who are in the majority, will ultimately decide who their principal officers will be.

In separate responses to a question on the subject, National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, and his LP counterpart, Obiora Ifoh gave their perspectives.

Ologunagba said, “I’m not a member of the other party, what they decide to do in this case is their business, we will do our own.”

Although he was non-committal as to the details of what plans the party has to thwart APC’s move to control both chambers, it was gathered that the party is trying to first put its house in order before making its stand on the issue public.

A party loyalist privy to the development said, “Our party is just being tactical the truth is we need to get our acts together to avert a repeat of what happened during the last elections in some states were some of our leaders especially governors worked against the interest of the party.

“Some of the alliances formed by some of the G-5 governors with the ruling party are still active and May come into play a lot of consultations are ongoing.”

On his part, Spokesman of the Labour Party, Obiora Ifoh expressed confidence that members-elect especially those elected on the platform of opposition parties will use their numerical strength to assert themselves to give Nigerians a leadership that will be truly representative.

He said, “The APC has made its pronouncement which is within its right when speaking to its members.

“Our members and members of other opposition parties who together form the majority are not bound by the APC’s decision as such, they will vote for men and women with capacity who are genuinely committed to the Nigeria project. For us in the Labour Party, our members elect have committed to putting Nigeria and Nigerians first in all that they do.”