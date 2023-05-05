My relationship with Tinubu beyond party politics — ABE

The Governorship Candidate of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, in Rivers State, Senator Magnus Abe, has said his relationship with the President-elect, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu transcends party politics.

This is as he maintained that his political group has always worked with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and described it as the best place to belong.

He said: “We had always been with Asiwaju and that’s where we are. That’s fine because, that’s the right place to belong”.

Abe, who spoke on a live national television programme, monitored in Port Harcourt, also claimed that a lot of SDP members and supporters in the state had been imprisoned while several others were being arrested.

According to him, the alliance between Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike-led G5 governors and the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress, APC, changed the dynamics of politics in Rivers State.

The Senator said: “I think that one needs to be realistic in politics. You are not a stranger to the politics of Rivers State. As you will recollect, we have been in this game for quite some time and right from the time we were in the APC, we actually have been engaged in internal battles over the way things are being done in Rivers State.

“You know at the time we left the APC to go to the SDP and contest the Governorship of Rivers State, you will recollect that the President-elect now was in APC, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike was in PDP and we went to the SDP to contest for the governorship of Rivers State against Governor Wike and his party.

“Now, in the course of that battle, the dynamics of the politics have changed. Wike and the G-5 now have an alliance with the APC at the national level and that alliance affects the dynamics of what is happening in the state.

“Now, we looked at it that if we continue our battle in the court at this point, we will end up in direct confrontation with the President-elect, who has clearly by his body language and the alliance between the APC and the G-5, taken a clear position as far as the issue is concerned.

“So, a lot of the support, a lot of the goodwill that we enjoyed in this battle, right from the APC into the SDP has been eroded by that alliance. If we continue with this battle, we will be continuing on our own and we will not be able to get any institutional support.”