My music became famous through Facebook – Chibuike Obi

By Ayo Onikoyi

Fast-rising Nigerian indigenous rapper, Chibuike Promise Obi, has continued to break boundaries since his first freestyle on Facebook went viral and suddenly made him famous.

Sharing his success story, he told Potpourri, “Back in 2017 in Anambra State, my first freestyle on Facebook went viral and I suddenly became famous just like that. But I needed more sources of income, so I decided to start learning other crafts. I learned interior design skills and also mechanical engineering skills, and a whole lot of other side hustles just to put food on the table and also money to record songs for my viewers and subscribers. Now, I specialize in a lot of things. I’m an influencer, a businessman, a producer and also a musical artist. I’m very straightforward with whatever I do, which I believe is the reason people love me so much and also support me.”

The 23-year-old musician also advised those who are young and keen on making a difference in their respective endeavours, “Those who desire to find success, the best advice is, when you feel like you’re not getting there yet, go harder, don’t ever feel like you were not meant to be rich or successful, always be positive, pray hard and work hard. Have faith and keep your eyes focused on the target or goals. Don’t entertain any distractions,” he stated.