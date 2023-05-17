My music a mix of AFRO-SOUL/AFRO-RnB – KHiiD

By Ayo Onikoyi

HGMI artist and songwriter KHIID refers to his genre of music as a fine mix of Afro-soul and Afro-Rnb, explaining further he says “ if you listen to most of my songs like 90% are love songs and I try to fuse it with the contemporary African style, my style of music depends on my mood and if there is anything like “Afro-street” then that refers to my style too”

The talent artist who hails from Ado, Ekiti state but was born and bred in Akure says he was motivated by his mother to pursue a music career but is inspired by his environment, mood and loved ones when he wants to create music.

The final year student of Remote Sensing & Gis at the Federal University of Technology, Akure hopes to one day have collaborations with the likes of Rema, Oxlade, Asake and Tems.

With songs like Corner, Caro, Take Back ft Fortune Lio C, a record label mate, Khiid is set to take the industry by storm and make a lane for himself as he is set to release a new song, GHETTO and also 2 albums before the end of the year.