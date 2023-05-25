My life took a dramatic turn after I lost my father – Gospel Singer, Elvis E

By Ayo Onikoyi

Elvis E is the music director at Hour of Power, located in the Netherlands. The Nigerian-born gospel singer in an interview with Vanguard opens up on his family background and the sacrifices he made to pursue his passion of making music.

“I’m from a Benin Royal family in Nigeria, the ancient kingdom of Benin. That makes me a pri My father came from a culture where you can have multiple wives if you can afford it. He had three daughters by his first wife. Then he decided to marry another woman because a son is very important in our culture. And after my third sister he had five boys, of which I was the fifth. So, I am the eighth child of my mother and the thirteenth of my father.”

“When I was eight years old, my father, who was a high-ranking official, died and I found myself in abject poverty. Before that everything was going well, but our life really went from 100 to 0 after his death.. We had to leave home because the eldest son took over my father’s position. We had no ceiling, no windows, no kitchen and no toilet. It was pretty intense. We went from a luxurious life to a life of squalour. I found that really difficult, I must say.’

“My mother managed to make ends meet enough to provide for her family. She wanted me to go to college to make something of my life. I was allowed to make music, but not for too long, because then I couldn’t learn enough. But I made music every day from six in the morning until two in the afternoon. My mother wasn’t happy. I devoted most of my time to music, so she tried to hide the adaptor of my electric piano, but I went straight to the church to get another charger. Then she just gave up,” Elvis says with a smile.

Elvis E has since found his feet as a gospel singer based in the Netherlands.