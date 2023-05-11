My latest song came from frustration – Afrobeat act, GMG Boss

GMG Boss, a Nigerian Afrobeats singer, has released a new uplifting song dubbed “Stay Up.” This follows the huge popularity of his last single, “Tete,” which was released a few months ago and gathered over 7 million views on TikTok. GMG Boss continues his wonderful musical adventure with the release of this new masterpiece track which is on his new project ‘Way Forward’ EP.

“Stay Up” is an appealing and upbeat song that sees him discuss his aspirations and sources of inspiration. This is a tune that makes you want to sit back and gather some inspiration. The instruments are fantastic, and his bars are so unique. Each verse has been meticulously constructed to correspond to the current hip-hop style, and the featured artist ‘Soulja Kelly’ adds to the appeal with his wordplay.

Following the release of the project, he had a Q&A session on his Instagram story. A fan questioned GMG Boss, “Stay up is deep, what made you record such a song?” GMG Boss said, “I was in a place of frustration and had to push myself to work harder and keep things moving.”