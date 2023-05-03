My greatest regret as Buhari leaves office May 29 – Buba Galadima

Buba Galadima

By Miftaudeen Raji

A former ally of President Muhammadu Buhari and chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, Buba Galadima, has revealed what he described as his biggest regret as the President prepares to leave office on May 29th.

The NNPP chieftain claimed that Buhari has left Nigeria’s polity doubled by religious and monetization issues.

Galadima stated this while speaking in an interview on Arise Television on Monday.

Recall that President Buhari is expected to hand over to President-elect and his successor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on May 29th.

Tinubu won the February 25 Presidential election after defeating the likes of Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP and the Labour Party, LP respectively.

On his assessment of the President Buhari’s administration, Galadima said, “My only regret in this country is that Buhari has left Nigeria’s polity doubled by religious and monetization issues.

“This is worse than rigging because you can not go and win an election on the basis of the quality of service, on the basis of your credibility, on the basis of your public service, on the basis of what you have done.

“But it is only on the basis of money,” he said.