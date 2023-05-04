My govt ‘ll aggressively woo investors – Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State says his administration will aggressively woo investors, to increase the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), and create more jobs for the teeming youth population.

Makinde said this on Thursday during the State Workers Productivity Day/Merit Award celebration, held at the Theophilus Ogunlesi Hall, University College Hospital (UCH) Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the annual event is organised to appreciate hard work, diligence and contributions of the state civil/public servants so as to motivate them to perform even better.

Makinde promised that his government would continue to play its part in encouraging investments from the private sector and development partners.

The governor said his administration would keep on rewarding civil/public servants who show dedication to their duties and the progress of the state.

He specifically said that the state workforce would continue to witness consistent payment of salaries and pensions in his second term in office.

Makinde declared that his government remained committed to the welfare of workers in the state.

He said that all the backlog of pensions and arrears left by the previous administration in the state would be cleared by his government.

The governor charged the awardees to keep on doing their best, saying the awards were to make them do more.

“Aside from the joy and excitement that comes from being among the awardees, there is a need for you to also consider the responsibility that comes from getting an award.

“When you are told, ‘well done’, It does not mean ‘stop doing’; it means ‘do more’. We want to congratulate you on your various nominations and say, keep up the good work.

“I also want to encourage those who have not won awards this year to strive to win next year,” he said.

The governor also commended the efforts of the Oyo State Security Network, codenamed ‘Amotekun Corps’ and other security agencies for ensuring peace and contributing to the productivity of the state,

“In addition, we thank all the good people of Oyo State for their contributions towards making the state safe and secure for private investments.

“We have continued to dwell together in harmony and to ensure that we eschew all types of religious and cultural intolerance from our midst.

“This is why we can go out there confidently to ask the international community to come and invest in Oyo State,” he said.

Speaking on the event’s lecture, titled ‘Waste to Wealth: Employment Generation, Productivity and Economic Stimulation Dynamics, a Case for Sustainable Development in Oyo State’, the governor said a new Waste Management consultant was in place.

He said that a waste management task force working with the consultant had been set up.

“More recently, we have put out a call for micro-investors in the waste management sector to work with the consultants.

“By next year, we are looking to increase the number of waste compactors working in Oyo State by at least 100.

“This will have a multiplier effect in adding N3 billion annually into the Oyo State economy and creating at least 500 direct jobs, multiples of indirect jobs as we streamline that sector and tap the resources locked in sustainable environmental practices,” he stated.

The Head of Service, Alhaja Amidat Agboola, appreciated the governor for his ‘unbroken pact’ with the workers and for sustaining the culture of rewarding excellent performance In the state.

Agboola charged the workers to continue supporting the present administration in the state to achieve its set goals.

NAN also reports that 61 civil/public servants from the junior, senior and management cadres were recommended for awards among the 328 nominees across the state Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

The Oyo State Hospitals’ Management Board emerged the Most Outstanding Agency, while the State Ministry of Education, Science, and Technology emerged the Outstanding Ministry.