My father brought internet to Nigeria – Rapper, ElDee

Nigerian rapper, ElDee the Don has claimed that his dad was the first person that brought the internet to Nigeria.

The singer said this in a recent interview with media personality, JOI.

He mentioned that despite studying architecture, he gleaned ICT knowledge from his father.

ElDee said, “My dad was the person that brought the internet, the very first person that brought the internet to Nigeria. So, he set up pretty much everyone; all the companies that initially, all the first cybercafés that you know. All of those connections came through my popcy.

“He was an IT guy. So, naturally, by association, I dey very align to IT even though I studied architecture.”

He also listed Fireboy DML, Oxlade, Joeboy, Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage and Mavins artists as the Nigerian artists whose songs he enjoys listening to.