My family doesn’t need Nigeria’s wealth, but grace of God – Remi Tinubu

The wife of the president-elect, Sen Remi Tinubu has said her family does not need Nigeria’s wealth to survive, adding that she and her husband, President-elect, Bola Tinubu need the grace of God to govern.

She also said that they need the prayers from Nigerian people as she reiterated that Tinubu’s government will do the right thing.

Tinubu made this known at the 2023 presidential inauguration inter-denominational church service at the National Christian Center, Abuja on Sunday.

According to the former Lagos state senator, the wealth of the country belongs to all Nigerians.

As she said she was humbled by her husband’s victory at the polls, Tinubu added that it was time for the country to unite in renewed hope and expect the best.

She said, “God has been merciful to us. I can tell you on my own that we never believed this could happen. But thank God for giving us hope, for giving us the resilience to continue in the race of life.

“Asiwaju is 71 and I will be 63. I bet I will be one of the oldest first ladies Nigeria would have. We need the grace of God and we need everyone to do what Nigerians are expecting.

“Today, God has really proved himself as he did on the night of the primaries and put his seal on it. Because, when I saw the votes count to be 1,271, I said God it means you are here.

“I was humbled to my rock bottom. And to believe that this is the seventh consecutive democratic transition Nigeria will be experiencing shows that this is a time of perfection for Nigeria.”

She also said her husband’s Inauguration on Monday will he added the seventh consecutive one since 1999 which symbolises perfection.

She, then, prayed that they would set the country on the right path with the help of God.

Tinubu said, “Perfection in the sense that, in the word of God, I remember for over two years we have been praying in our churches, according to Isaiah 43:18-19, that we should not remember the former things, that God is going to do a new thing. A new thing came and we still kept arguing with God. Who can argue with his maker? No one.

“Today we have heard in Psalm 133:1-3. Except there is unity, lessons cannot flow down. This is the time for Nigerians to come together, for us to be renewed in our hope again. To hope in Nigeria as our young children have sung here today. They are expecting the best for Nigeria.

“Nigeria’s wealth is the commonwealth of all. It belongs to everyone. God has blessed my family. We don’t need the wealth of Nigeria to survive but to do the right thing. And I promise you on this altar, that with your help, with the help of God, who will set this nation on the right path.”