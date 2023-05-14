My advice for President-elect

By Prince Emmanuel Okotie-Eboh

Lagos state is one of the most populous cities in Nigeria and Africa, it is also described as a major educational and cultural centre in Sub-Saharan Africa. Over the years, due to its large urban population, busy seaports, and airport, traffic situation continue to grow uncontrollably.



The traffic of Lagos state has become worrisome to many who live and transact business in and around the city, therefore the need to call on the Federal and State governments to decongest the city. The influx of people into Lagos over the years has become a great concern not only to the state government but also residents of the city. The traffic explosion has caused great pain to the people who have to pass through untold hardship due to the huge traffic congestion in the state.

The concentration of seaports and airport in one part of Lagos could largely be described as one of the reasons why there is population overflow in one part state. People living in Victoria Island are made to pass through excruciating pains daily to drive to Apapa where the two seaports and airport in the state are located. There is an urgent need for the Federal Government to decongest the state and prevent it from collapsing.

To this end I am calling on President-elect, Bola Tinubu, to do something urgent to decongest Lagos now before things go out of hand. We have six seaports in Nigeria; Lagos Port Complex, Tincan Island Port Complex, Rivers Port Complex, Onne Port Complex, Delta Port Complex, and Calabar Port. Out of these six ports in the country, only Lagos Port Complex and Tincan Island Port Complex are operating at full capacity.

To promote orderliness in Lagos, the incoming government under Tinubu needs to ensure that the other seaports in the country are viable. This will curtail the influx of people to Lagos and will enable other states that have seaports in the country to be more economically viable just like Lagos state.

If the incoming Federal Government fails to revive other seaports in Nigeria. Population explosion in Lagos will be increasingly uncontrollable and could lead to an avoidable disaster for the entire Nigeria given Lagos’ economic and political weight.

Prince Emmanuel Okotie-Eboh, the son of Nigeria’s First Finance Minister and immediate past Regent of Warri Kingdom, writes from Lagos.