Music producer, Eskeez organises beat challenge

By Gabriel Olawale

Ace music producer, Adenola Adesegun Gabriel popularly known as Eskeez has created an enabling environment for upcoming artiste to showcase their talent by organizing a beat bhallenge.

Eskeez made this known on his Instagram page that he is organizing a beat challenge competition that will shake the music industry and it will come up on 1st to 29th of May.

He said, “this challenge is for every talented artiste that can kill my beat with lovely and amazing song, he mentioned things to do to be part of the challenge.

“All you have to do is to follow @eskeezodnbeat, @eskeezfanspage on Instagram and you will need to visit @eskeezondbeat bio to download the instrumental.

“However, you will record your song on the instrumental and make a video of yourself and then post it on IG and tag @eskeezondbeat, @eskeezfanpage and use the hash tag #eskeezkilltherhythmandburstit.

“Finally you will need to engage your friends to like and comment on the reposted video of yourself on Instagram page and winner will be selected and a song will be produced and promoted for the winner as a reward with free photoshoot,” Eskeez added