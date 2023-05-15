Murphy Afolabi ardent promoter of Yoruba culture, tradition — Adeleke

Says late actor was a good ambassador of Osun

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has described the late Nollywood actor, Maroof ‘Murphy’ Afolabi as an actor who dedicated his life to promoting Yoruba culture and tradition.

He also described the late actor as a good ambassador of the state, whose sudden death shocked the entire nation.

The Governor while reacting to the news of the actor’s death in a statement by his spokesperson Olawale Rasheed on Monday, said his last encounter with the actor at the Country home, Ede centres around making the state cultural and tourism headquarters of the southwest.

He described the deceased as someone who dedicated his life to promoting the Omoluabi ethos of Osun through his acting prowess.

“I remember the last time he visited me at the Country home. We discussed issues bordering on the development of the entertainment industry. We agreed on plans to make Osun the cultural and tourism centre of Yorubaland.

“Mr Afolabi was a passionate and ingenious Nollywood actor who stood firm in promoting the culture and tradition of the Yorubas through his God-given talent. We can only be proud that he lived a life of grace and glory by successfully putting Osun State on the frontline within the Nollywood film industry.

“We hereby condole with his numerous fans across the world, his colleagues, friends and families on the demise of a wonderful personality. We take solace in the fact that Mr Afolabi lived a fulfilled life of showcasing his talent to the outside world while earning applause from all and sundry.

“We pray to God to grant his families and friends the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss”, the statement reads