Murder trial can’t stop my speakership bid – Doguwa

Majority leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Doguwa has insisted that his alleged murder trial cannot stop his bid to contest for the speakership position of the 10th national assembly.

Doguwa said this in Abuja on Wednesday when he officially declared his intention to contest the number four seat in the country.

According to Doguwa, he is innocent of the murder allegations against him until he is proven guilty by a court of competent jurisdiction.

The Kano All Progressives Congress (APC) legislator also asserted he is “competent” and it is his turn to be the speaker.

“I want to say clearly at this point that the principle of presumption of innocence until one is proven guilty covers me and it does not stop me whatsoever to vie for a position that I know is eminently qualified to vie for.

“But one political point I must stress is that a guilty man who is charged for a case like this would not have gone for a supplementary election and won the way and manner won this rerun.

“I think the Muslims Muslim ticket of the Bola Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima was like a litmus test. And I think it’s a positive test. It has tested Nigerians and we have now confirmed that Nigerians will only go by what we think is the best and in the best interest of the people.

“But I still want to say that I believe in the peaceful coexistence of our people, left right and center. I believe in our unity despite our diversity. I believe that no one can do it alone without the other. So when I’m elected the Speaker of the House of Representatives, I will be a speaker for the Muslims and the Christians. I’ll be the speaker for even those who are not Christians and not Muslims.

“I want to assure Nigerians they will have in me just a Nigerian that will look after the overall interest of our people and to the best of my ability. I thank you all for finding time to be here”.

Doguwa polled 41,573 votes to defeat his closest challenger, Yushau Salisu of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), who got 34,831 votes during the April 15 supplementary election.

He will be serving his fifth term when the 10th house is inaugurated in Jun