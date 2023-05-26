Multiple award winning filmmaker Elvis Chucks wins 3rd AMVCA with ‘Jewel’

The African film industry is abuzz with excitement as multiple award winning filmmaker Elvis Chucks clinched his third Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) on Saturday, May 20th where Chucks’ outstanding Netflix film, “Jewel,” was recognized as the Best Movie Southern Africa.

Chucks’ remarkable achievement at the AMVCA not only solidifies his position as one of Africa’s most talented and accomplished filmmakers but also highlights his profound impact on the continent’s cinematic landscape.

Facing stiff competition from nominees including Emmanuel Mwape for “Silver Lining” and Leburugraphy for “Ke Bona Spoko,” Chucks’ “Jewel” stood out for its exceptional storytelling, compelling performances, and impactful cinematic experience.

“Jewel” mesmerized audiences and critics alike with its gripping narrative that traverses the rich cultural tapestry of Southern Africa. Chucks’ masterful direction and visionary storytelling transported viewers to a world filled with beauty, emotion, and depth. The movie’s engaging screenplay, combined with the brilliant performances of its cast, captivated audiences and left a lasting impression.

Elvis Chucks’ remarkable track record at the AMVCA is a testament to his unparalleled talent and unwavering dedication to his craft. His first AMVCA win as with his movie titled ‘A Wish’ that won the ‘Best Movie Comedy’ category in 2013 while his 2nd win came with ‘All about Love’ as Best movie South Africa in 2017.

With this latest accolade, Chucks has firmly established himself as a leading force in the African film industry. His unique ability to create cinematic masterpieces that resonate with audiences across borders has earned him a well-deserved place among Africa’s most celebrated filmmakers.

The AMVCA is widely regarded as one of the most prestigious awards in African cinema, celebrating excellence and creativity in the industry.

Speaking about his win, Elvis Chucks expressed his gratitude to the AMVCA organizers, the cast and crew of “Jewel,” and his supporters who have stood by him throughout his career. He dedicated the award to the African film community and pledged to continue creating groundbreaking and thought-provoking films that reflect the diversity and beauty of the continent.

As Elvis Chucks basks in the glory of his third AMVCA win, the world eagerly anticipates his future projects and the cinematic marvels he will undoubtedly bring to life. His passion, talent, and dedication continue to inspire aspiring filmmakers across Africa and beyond.

Other awards to his credit includes; Los Angeles Film Awards, International New York Film American Black Film Festival 2020, United Nations Award In Human Development, Endowed By UNMC -2013, Nigerian Film Integrity Award (HOMEVIDA 2012), TAVA Awards 2011, Best Director Of The Year (5th City People Entertainment Awards-2014).