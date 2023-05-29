MTN wins best African brand awards

MTN Group has been named by Brand Africa as the number one African brand that is doing good for people, society and the environment in a new category of its annual awards inspired by businesses shifting from profit to purpose.

Brand Africa also named MTN as the most admired African brand recalled spontaneously.

“As we celebrate Africa Day, we are greatly encouraged to receive this accolade, which recognises our work to deliver on our strategic priority to create shared value with ESG at the core,” said MTN Group President and Chief Executive Officer Ralph Mupita.

“It motivates us to keep focused on providing leading digital solutions for Africa’s progress and to ensure that everyone enjoys the benefits of a modern connected life.

The new award category acknowledges MTN’s contributions towards empowering people, supporting sustainable societal development and preserving the environment. Through our broad range of initiatives and alliances, MTN Group demonstrates dedication to making a positive difference in the lives of Africans.

“Understanding that commitment needs to translate into action, our advances in this regard in 2022 include ensuring greater digital inclusion by extending broadband (including rural) coverage to almost 88% of the population in our markets; contributing approximately R149 billion in economic value-added to society; and reducing GHG emissions by around 13.9%^ as part of journey to achieve net zero emissions by 2040.

“This award would not have been possible without the support of the many stakeholders with whom we engage every day. I would like to thank them all – among them our customers, our employees, governments and regulators, and society at large across our 19 markets,” added Mupita as he acknowledged the role of the Group’s partners in its achievements in connecting the unconnected, uplifting communities and protecting the planet.

In April, Brand Finance assigned MTN the highest ‘sustainability perceptions value’ of all companies in its ‘South Africa 100 2023’ survey in which the Group retained the rank as South Africa’s most valuable brand.