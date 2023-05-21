MSSN Lagos, experts groom students on building successful career 

The Council of Higher Institution, an organ of Muslim Students Society of Nigeria (MSSN), Lagos State Unite Area, has organised a Students Career Fair 3.0 to enlighten members on building successful career.

The event held on Saturday at the J.F Ade Ajayi (Main Auditorium) University of Lagos (UNILAG).

The event which had as its theme: “Future proofing your career’, was attended by no fewer than 4,000 students from tertiary institutions across the state.

The event featured Sodiq Oyeleke, Corporate Communication Manager at Dentsu International; Sofiat Peter, Human Resources Professional; Dr Oreoluwa Finnih, Senior Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor on Health and Idris Olubisi, Developer Advocate for Axelar.

The panelists explained how solutions solving careers are the most secure career paths a person could navigate into to secure one’s future.

￼Abdul Hafeez, Coordinator of the Council, said that resource persons were drawn from professionals in different sectors, motivational speakers and Chief Executive Officers (CEO) of companies were knowledgeable.

Hafeez noted that the two panel sessions sensitised male gender on building network and female that there is no limit in building their career, urged them to be determined, optimistic and stay focused.

“The panelists have said it all and the students have heard it that all what they need to be prosperous in life is in their hands.

“So, they should take home, digest everything taught to prepare themselves for the future,” he added.

Speaking, Finnih, who commended the Council of Higher Institution for the initiative, said that the programme would help the students as they journey into their career paths in finding their feet on the right track.

Finnih urged the students to also seek to improve their personal life, as activities and experiences in one’s personal life would have an affect on the career.

“There is need to be flexible but remain focused. A lot has been said here today.

“`The most important and a take-home for them is to have continuous learning, be committed to lifetime learning through all the available means, know a little bit of everything and be curious,” she added.

Finnih offered to mentor and render forms of support to interested female students who aspired to distinguish themselves.

“I am open to guide you on your career journey,” she said.

Also speaking, Peter, a Human Rights Professional, gave an insightful speech on how to build a solid career base from campus journey to corporate journey.

He advised the audience on how to be passionate about their choice of career.

According to Peter, knowing one’s strengths and weaknesses, having clear vision and planning goals that are workable and achievable for one’s chosen career are essential.



She spoke about how to be a person of value through learning more, volunteering more while building personal confidence so as to help with the growth of one’s career.

The panelists also mentioned technology, solid foundation, passion, determination, mentorship, communication, networking, continuous reading, patience, perseverance among others as the keys to successful career paths for the future