More boos for Messi as PSG fans want superstar out

Paris Saint-Germain fans have continued to boo football icon, Lionel Messi as they insist the Argentine must leave.

Returning after his two-week suspension, Messi was greeted by jeers and boos by fans of the club during his side clash with AJ Ajaccio on Saturday.

Messi was slammed with suspension by the club’s hierarchy earlier this month after he travelled to Saudi Arabia without informing those in authority.

After pleading for forgiveness, his suspension was abridged and the 35-year-old returned to action against AC Ajaccio on Saturday evening.

But when his name was read out by the stadium announcer at the Parc des Princes, it was met with loud jeers and whistles from the home supporters.

This was in contrast to the loud cheers that greeted the pronouncement of Kylian Mbappe’s name.

Also, during the game, whenever the 2022 World Cup winner touched the ball, he was booed by the club’s supporters, especially in the early period of the game.