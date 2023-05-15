Modelling wasn’t my ambition — Victoria Nwobodo

By Josephine Agbonkhese

International model and serial entrepreneur, Victoria Nwobodo aka Pineapple Model, has revealed that modelling was never her childhood ambition.

The Founder of Tease, a trendy fashion wears store and a juice-producing business which offers freshly made food and drinks to customers, Nwobodo said: “Growing up, I had a passion for music and dance, and pursued those interests.

“I loved music and dance and dreamed of performing on big stages and entertaining people. Modelling was not a childhood ambition for me,” she told Vanguard in an interview.

Nwobodo who has worked with top-rated artists including 2baba and Ice Prince, and modeled for multinational brands such as Tecno Mobile and Coast Milk, however admitted she had an interest in fashion and loved dressing up and experimenting with different styles; hence her foray into the business of fashion.

Describing her modelling journey as quite exciting, the she recounted: “I started by participating in local pageants and fashion shows, which gave me the exposure needed to build her brand.

She went on: “From there, I worked hard to develop my skills and network with industry professionals. I’ve had the privilege of walking on runways in different parts of the world and collaborating with top designers and brands.

“My most memorable experience as a model, however, was working with Kurioucity Limited, an agency which helped me secure a huge contract with Coast Milk, for a TV commercial ad.”

Speaking on what inspired her brand name, the Pineapple Model, she said the name came from a personal experience that inspired her to push through adversity.

“In 2015, I entered a pageant to contest for the queen of my university. Despite my efforts, I did not receive any support from the school’s Union Government or my friends. To make matters worse, people judged me based on my appearance, calling me names and making me feel insecure.

“However, one day, I came across the saying “Be like a pineapple, stand tall, wear a crown and be sweet on the Inside.” This saying changed everything for me.

“It resonated with me and gave me the motivation to keep pushing, even though people had judged me unfairly. I stood tall, believing I already had the crown, and I worked tirelessly towards my goal.

“Eventually, my hard work paid off, and I was crowned the queen of my institution. The whole pineapple saga got people talking, and it inspired me to create the Pineapplemodel brand, and my other businesses are also inspired by the name pineapple.

“I wanted to spread the message that it’s not just about the outside, but what’s on the inside. Just like the pineapple, people should focus on developing their inner qualities, which will make them valuable and appreciated.”