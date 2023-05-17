Miyetti-Allah bids Ugwuanyi farewell, lauds his statesmanship

By Dennis Agbo

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders’ Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, has made encomiums on Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state, bidding him farewell as his eight years administration winds.

The Cattle breeders described the outgoing Governor as a statesman who was kind and supportive of pastoralists in the state, noting that posterity will be kind to him for his accommodating ability and unwavering stick to due process.

This was even as the leader of the Northern community in Enugu state and the Sariki Hausawa in Enugu, Alhaji Abubakar Sambo urged the Miyetti-Allah to have effective control of the cattle in order not to run counter to their host communities, stating that Governor Ugwuanyi established trust and created a wonderful family in Enugu state.

In a farewell gathering, on Tuesday, to bid the Governor goodbye, the National Director Director, Administration, of MACBAN, Alhaji Gidado Siddiki said that the gathering was a deep appreciation of the Governor’s glaring demonstration of Pan-Nigerian spirit while he superintended over the affairs of Enugu State.

Siddiki said that their encounter and interactions with Ugwuanyi exposed the Governor’s humaneness and his live-and-let-live disposition to life, adding that the Governor acknowledges Nigeria as one united entity where citizens are at liberty to live and earn their livelihood wherever they choose, insofar as they are legitimately engaged.

“Your Excellency recognises the fact that the numerous indigenes of Enugu State who are spread across Nigeria geopolitical space in search of decent life should not suffer any fright where they are.

“He has therefore dealt kindly with us even in the face of daunting challenges when criminals masquerading as herdsmen infiltrated our camps and caused pains to the everyone. While our people suffered huge losses in human and material terms from often misdirected provocations, Your Excellency would not and did not fall for the orchestrated plot to demonise a people who for ages have lived in peace with the indigenes,” Siddiki said.

Siddiki noted that Ugwuanyi resisted blanket profiling and stereotyping of his people and provided leadership of accommodation that allows for understanding, harmony and growth beneficial to the Nigeria that Nigerians dream about.

MACBAN prayed that Ugwuanyi’s successor in office will treat them kindly as the Governor did, pledging to support and work with the government in tracking marauders in the jungles and make the state safe.

“As we pray to Allah to guide your political steps to greater heights in national service, we urge you to remain steadfast in your conviction and advocacy for harnessing the diversity amongst the peoples of Nigeria in achieving a prosperous and livable nation,” Miyetti-Allah prayed.

Present at the gathering were Sariki Hausawa in Enugu Alhaji Abubakar Sambo, Chairman of MACBAN in Anambra State, Alh Haruna Mohammed; Chairman of MACBAN in Abia state, Hassan Buba; Chairman of MACBAN in Ebonyi, Usman Ishiaku and representative of Kogi State Chairman of MACBAN, Mohammed kariji.