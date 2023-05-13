Miss Universe 2019, Zozibini Tunzi, IK Osakioduwa to co-host AMVCA

By Benjamin Njoku

South African Model and Miss Universe 2019, Zozibini Tunzi, has been announced as the co-host of the 9th edition of the Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards alongside foremost Nigerian media personality IK Osakioduwa. IK’s return for the 9th time to host the prestigious awards is a testament to his dexterity and excellence on this stage.

Zozibini Tunzi, who is a model, actor, social media personality, and beauty pageant titleholder, had previously been Miss South Africa 2019 and also won Miss Universe 2019 with resounding global approval. She made her acting debut with “The Woman King” in 2022. Zozobini is also a radio and television host and has hosted several high profile events, including Miss South Africa.

Media personalities, Toke Makinwa, Uti Nwachukwu, Sika Osei and VJ Adama will also be hosting on the red carpet in their signature styles of fun and style.

They will be speaking to guests, giving viewers a sneak peek into all the glitz and glam of the red carpet.

Speaking on the announcement, Busola Tejumola, Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice Nigeria, said: “We are excited to have IK and Zozibini as the hosts of the 9th edition of the AMVCA.

“They are both professionals in their craft, and we trust they will bring in the super energy and professionalism and keep the continent entertained as we celebrate our African stars.”

On his return to the glamorous AMVCA stage, IK said, “It feels good to be hosting the AMVCAs once again; I have been privileged to be on this stage for the past nine years, and I do not take that for granted.

“I’m excited about the nominees this year and cannot wait to see them all shine.”

Speaking on her AMVCA co-host debut, Zozibini said, “It’s an incredible honour to be hosting Africa’s biggest night in entertainment and film with such a talented co-host.

“This is my first trip to Nigeria and it could not have gone any better other than being privileged to host the biggest film award in the continent while celebrating our African stars.”

The much-anticipated ninth edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) will hold over three days, from Thursday, May 18, to Saturday, May 20, 2023.

The event will kick off with the Opening/Cultural Night on Thursday, May 18, followed by the MTF Day and Digital Content Creators Day on Friday, May 19 while the Nominee Gala/Runway show will hold later that day.

The event will culminate in the awards night on Saturday, May 20.