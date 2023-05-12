Mismanagement of diversity major problem of Africa – Obasanjo

By Miftaudeen Raji

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, has expressed worry over developments in the African continent, saying the major problem of the continent is mismanagement of diversity.

Obasanjo stated this while giving an address at the National Daily Awards in Lagos on Friday.

The former President said, “What is wrong with Africa, because it is not only Nigeria? What is wrong with Africa? I look at the horn of Africa – eight countries and each of the countries has its own problem – Ethiopia, which is the core before God gave us peace in Ethiopia; Sudan has erupted.

“Somalia has been in doldrum for the past 21 years, then we will ask what is the situation in the horn of Africa? Is it any better in West Africa when you look at Mali, Brukina Faso, Chad, which is Central Africa. Is it better?

“I believe one major problem of Africa is mismanagement of diversity. Diversity is what makes us what we are. But we have to manage it and mismanagement of diversity will continue to cost us dearly.”

Details later…