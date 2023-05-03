Mimiko to headline Dare Adeboye lecture Thursday

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The immediate past governor of Ondo state, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, will deliver the keynote address at the 2023 Change and Development Forum, organized by the Dare Adeboye Foundation, at the Redemption Camp on Thursday, April, 4.

This was contained in a statement by the governor’s Special Assistant on Media and Digital Communications, John Paul Akinduro.

Akinduro said Mimiko will be speaking on “Good Governance and Accountability: Setting Agenda for Nigeria’s Incoming Administration” to a cross section of audience.

He said that “The former governor will dissect Nigeria’s perennial problems as well as present practical solutions through which the incoming administration can navigate the country out of the present quagmire.

“Known for his unashamed position on restructuring, Nigeria’s unity and leadership accountability, the former governor is expected to speak on areas covering state policing, resource control, diversity management and job creation, among others.

“As a two-term governor of Ondo state, Mimiko ran an efficient, data-driven and transparent government and, left behind enduring legacies in critical areas of the economy that have become benchmarks for governance” Akinduro remarked.

Akinduro said that ” Since leaving office in 2017, Mimiko has been delivering public lectures both within and outside the country using his Ondo experience as a case study.