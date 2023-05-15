Milan hope Leao recovers to face Inter in Champions League

AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli hopes to have Rafael Leao back for Tuesday’s Champions League semi-final, second leg against city rivals Inter in which the Rossoneri will attempt to overturn a 2-0 deficit.

Star Portugal winger Leao missed the first leg with a thigh injury and also sat out Milan’s 2-0 loss to Spezia in Serie A at the weekend, a game which Brazilian winger Junior Messias and Bosnian midfielder Rade Krunic also missed.

“He is doing better, like Messias and Krunic,” Pioli said when asked about Leao’s fitness at Monday’s pre-match press conference.

“If everything goes as it should, they’ll be available to train this afternoon and for the match tomorrow.

“If he takes part in the whole training session, he will play from the start.”

Algerian international midfielder Ismael Bennacer has already been ruled out for Milan after coming off injured in the first leg.

Inter won last week’s game thanks to two goals in the opening 11 minutes, from Edin Dzeko and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

That was Inter’s third consecutive win over their neighbours, all achieved without conceding a goal.

Whoever progresses from the tie will be the first Italian team to reach the final since Jose Mourinho’s Inter won the trophy in 2010.