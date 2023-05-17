Methodist Church announces passing of late Prelate Sunday Mbang

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Methodist Church Nigeria has announced the passing of the late Prelate Sunday Mbang.

This was done in an internal memo sent by The Rt. Revd. Dr. Babatunde A. Taiwo, Secretary of Conference, to all Archbishops/Bishops/Trustees/Lay Presidents of the church on Wednesday.



The memo stated that Dr. Mbang, who served as the Prelate of the Methodist Church Nigeria from 2003 to 2011, passed away peacefully after an impactful Earthly Ministry of 44 years having enrolled at Trinity College, Umuahia in 1962.

In the memo, The Rt. Revd. Taiwo expressed the church’s condolences to the family of the late Prelate and the entire Methodist community in Nigeria.

“He will surely and sorely be missed by his beloved Church, Methodist Church to which he gave spiritual, intellectual and servant leadership for more than two decades, and the entire Body of Christ in Nigeria and the Diasporas.

“He also had the unique and special privilege of being accorded the status of ‘Spiritual Father of Akwa Ibom State’,” Taiwo said.

According to him, the late Emeritus Prelate was known for his commitment to the work of God and his advocacy for social justice and equity in the society. He will be remembered as a great Christian leader who inspired many in Nigeria and beyond.

“Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course,” the memo added.