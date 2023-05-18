Meta celebrates Nigerian content creator, 7 others in campaign

By Juliet Umeh

As part of Africa Day celebration on 25 May, the parent body of Facebook, Meta, has announced the third iteration of its pan-African ‘Made by Africa, Loved by the World’ campaign to celebrate eight African content creators including a Nigerian.

The Nigerian content creator is a social media comic and skit maker with a stage name Shanks Comics, Adesokan Emmanuel.

According to the technology giant, this year’s campaign with the theme “Rising Stars”, aims to amplify the voices and stories of these eight rising talents from, who are building a global presence and changing the way Africa is viewed on the international stage.

According to Meta, “Representing several creative industries ranging from music, fashion, lifestyle, to art, this year’s self-shot ‘vlog-styled’ short stories provide a glimpse of the creators’ world and highlights how being African inspires their creativity.”

It also noted that alongside the campaign, it is running a dedicated community reels challenge, #ShareYourAfrica #AfricaMade, encouraging the African community on Instagram to celebrate their authenticity – whether through dance, music, fashion, food or art.

It added that on Africa Day, it will be holding a fireside chat with a selection of key figures from across the continent – exploring the global impact of Africa’s youth and how platforms like Instagram are helping to fuel their global appeal.

Director of Communications, Sub-Saharan Africa at Meta, said: “We’re thrilled to celebrate Africa Day this year by amplifying the stories of just some of our talented rising stars from across the continent that are shining a spotlight on African culture, music, food, dance, fashion, and so much more in their own voices.

“Every day, we see young African creatives use Meta technologies, like Instagram and Facebook, to share their stories, express themselves, and bring people together in incredible and inspiring ways. We’re proud that our technologies have a role to play in amplifying these voices and stories, both locally and globally.”

Other rising stars include an award-winning recording and performing artist, Octopizzo, Henry Ohanga, a Kenyan; an internationally exhibited visual artist, filmmaker, Fhatuwani Mukhel, a South African; a singer, songwriter and performer, Jacqueline Acheampong – Gyakie, a Ghanaian among others.