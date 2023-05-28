Messi topples Ronaldo record of most goals in top five leagues

Lionel Messi has, in spectacular fashion, broken another record previously set by Cristiano Ronaldo with his goal for Paris Saint-Germain against Strasbourg.

The goal which set things rolling in the game was the Argentine superstar’s 496th goal in a top five European league which sees his tally topple the 495 goals Ronaldo has to his credit.

Messi found the net with dexterity after a pass from Kylian Mbappe, ensuring the World Cup winner nicked his 16th league goal of the season and one that could clinch the Ligue One title for Christophe Galtier’s side.

It was Messi’s second league title in France, having also won it during his first season with the Parisians, but will likely be his last.

Messi has had a less than perfect relationship with the PSG fans and the Argentine icon is set to depart the Parc des Princes this summer when his two-year contract expires.