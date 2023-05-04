Messi in talks over $400m move to Saudi Arabia

Lionel Messi could be the latest star to switch to the Middle East after the Saudi Arabia government tabled a $400 million annual contract to the Argentine to play in the country’s Pro League.

The deal, which is being negotiated by Messi’s father, would far exceed the more than $200 million deal Cristiano Ronaldo signed to play in Saudi Arabia until the summer of 2025, according to the Telegraph.

The Argentine World Cup champion was suspended on Tuesday by his current club Paris Saint-Germain for two weeks after traveling to Saudi Arabia without permission from the organization.

Messi had previously agreed to a deal in principle to stay with PSG, but following the disciplinary action, he will not renew his contract, BBC reported.

The signing is the latest move by Saudi Arabia to upend the world of professional sports.

In addition to the recent signing of Ronaldo, the country has financed the LIV Golf league and its sovereign wealth fund purchased Premier League club Newcastle United.