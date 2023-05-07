Messi dropped from PSG squad despite apology

Argentine super star, Lionel Messi has been dropped from Paris Saint-Germain’s squad to face Troyes on Sunday despite issuing an apology for his unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia.

Messi was expected in training on Monday last week after PSG had lost to Lorient during the weekend but report got to the club that he flew to Saudi Arabia to discuss personal business.

On getting back, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner was suspended for two weeks and cannot use the club’s training facilities during thr time.

Messi apologised to the club and his team-mates on Friday in a video on Instagram.

But it now seemed that that was not enough to rescind the decision of the club to suspend their talisman.

Messi will miss the game against Troyes and most likely to also be excluded from the squad to face Ajaccio next week.

Christopher Galtier’s side will round off their campaign away to Auxerre and Strasbourg, before hosting Clermont in the last fixture of the league season.

Messi is likely to be involved in those three matches, before his contract expires on 30 June.