Mercy Chinwo’s husband, Blessed Uzochikwa bags honorary doctorate degree

Information Technology expert and pastor, Blessed Uzochikwa has bagged an honorary doctorate degree from the Myles Leadership University.

The university with main campus in Telangana, India, awarded the IT expert an honoris causa in Technology, Leadership and Innovation on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Receiving the honorary degree, Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa thanked the management of the university for the honour.

“I dedicate this award to my mum and everyone out there going through a dark moment,” he said.

Pastor Blessed who is married to female gospel superstar, Mercy Chinwo and lead pastor of Lekki-based church in Lagos, The Waterbrook Church, is a Microsoft-certified IT professional and a trained Project Manager who has worked with several multinationals including Tetrapak, AstraZeneca, and Microware Solutions/IBM partners.

He obtained a Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Computer Science from the University of Port Harcourt, Nigeria in 2008. He has since acquired various IT certifications from Stanford University, California, and other learning centres.

Seven years ago, he co-founded Four-X International (now Thrive Technologies) as a leading full-fledged information and communication technology company in Africa with local footprints in Nigeria.

Uzochikwa is passionate about pushing the boundaries of technology to enable youth-driven digitisation and business transformation. He believes his imprints and influence will be home to over twenty million (20,000,000) of the leading and finest next-generation trained and empowered entrepreneurs before December, 31st, 2050