Menstrual Hygiene Day: Tinubu urged to make health products accessible to school girls

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

As preparations are underway to kickstart a new administration, the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has been urged to ensure accessibility of health products to school girls, as part of efforts to put an end to period poverty in Nigeria.

This call was made by Women in Energy, Oil and Gas, WEOG Nigeria, Pad Up Africa, PENGASSAN Women Commission (Kaduna Zone), Shield Girls2Women Initiative, among others, during a Menstrual Hygiene Walk/ Campaign to End Period Poverty In Schools, on Saturday, in Abuja.

The menstrual hygiene walk/ campaign was part of ways to celebrate this year’s Menstrual Hygiene Day, themed, ‘Reusable Pads: Means of Ending Period Poverty’.

The walk spanned from Jabi Lake Park to Jabi Lake Mall where the women and school girls from GSS Idu-Koro, GSS Gwa Gwa, and GSS Mabushi walked passionately displaying numerous placards that speak to engendering menstrual hygiene and ending period poverty in schools.

According to the women’s groups, the Government and general public must contribute towards equipping the girl child with Menstrual materials and sanitary pads as well as potable water supply in schools to ensure that hygiene is maintained.

Addressing journalists, the National External Relations Director, WEOG Nigeria, Dame Hasiya Hassan Audu emphasized on the history and essence of Menstrual and general hygiene.

Furthermore, Audi highlighted the need for individual and collective commitment to ensure that Menstruation is a normal fact of life by 2030 which is the focus of this year’s Menstrual Hygiene Day Theme.

She said: “WEOG’s 5th Anniversary of the existence of serving as a fundamental channel of bridging gender energy gaps in the male-dominated Energy, Oil & Gas Sector and utilize this day to raise awareness to the girl-child on the essence of Menstrual hygiene as well as the importance for educating the female populace, especially the girl-child with accurate information about menstruation and menstrual hygiene, breaking stigmas and taboos surrounding the subject. Menstrual hygiene education promotes a healthy attitude towards menstruation and enables girls and women to manage their periods with dignity and confidence thereby building healthy leaders of tomorrow.”

The Chief Executive Officer, CEO, Pad Up Africa, stressed the essence of sensitization as a means to debunking the myth around the Menstrual stigmatization of girls as well as the need for setting up of more pad banks in schools.