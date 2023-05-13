Mendy starts for Chelsea as Nottingham Forest’s Awoniyi aim to avoid relegation

Chelsea host Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge this weekend in their 35th game of the Premier League season.

The Blues are drawing close towards the end of the 2022/23 campaign, which has been a really disappointing one for the squad and supporters to endure.

Chelsea’s stars are now playing for pride and their futures because a mid-table finish looks inevitable regardless of the final four matches of the season.

Making a surprising return between the sticks is Edouado Mendy replacing Kepa Arrizabalaga has been the number one goalkeeper right for most of the season’s games

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s Taiwo Aoniyi who is in fine form, scoring a brace in the last match is also leading the attack line for Forest who are seeking to avoid relegation.