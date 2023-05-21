Men prone to sexual temptation but not wired to cheat – Relationship coach Kingsley Okonkwo

Renowned relationship coach, pastor and Founder of Love, Dating and Marriage, Dr. Kingsley Okonkwo, has countered singer 2face Idibia’s claim of men being wired to cheat.

Recall that 2face, in an episode of Young, Rich, and Famous, a reality show on netflix, had said, “Men are wired like that. A man will love a woman to h*ll. Maybe he is somewhere, his d**k would just decide to do something else.”

But, reacting to this 2face’s claim, the pastor, on Twitter, wrote, “NO MAN is wired to cheat, don’t believe that lie from hell.”

“However, there seems to be proof that men are more prone to sexual temptation than women, OF COURSE women are tempted too.

“But clearly the sexual proclivity of men is VERY different from women here are some reasons

#1 Men have a higher sex drive than women, men have a higher dose of testosterone which is the sex hormone.

“#2 Men are capable of enjoying sex without any emotional connection, hence why prostitution is mainly men funded.

“#3 Men are visually stimulated , so just being a man in today’s world is an automatic temptation because your view is attacked daily.

“However, all this is NEVER an excuse to cheat and hurt someone you claim you love, SELF CONTROL by God’s grace is how to go Prov 25:28 MSG -A person without self-control is like a house with its doors and windows knocked out,” he stated.