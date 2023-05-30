Megan Thee Stallion, Lukaku spotted together; spark dating rumours

Megan Thee Stallion has seen her love life in the spotlight after being spotted together cozying up to Inter Milan star, Romelu Lukaku, sparking speculations of the duo in a romantic relationship.

In a viral video on social media, the pair could be seen sitting next to each other as they celebrated Lautaro Martínez — Lukaku’s strike partner at Italian side Inter Milan — and his wife who tied the knot at a gracious ceremony in Cernobbio, Italy on Monday (May 29).

Another clip captured Megan and Romelu in a private chat while overlooking the spectacular view of Lake Como, stoking rumors of a budding romance.

While it’s unclear if Megan actually attended the wedding as Lukaku’s date, it’s notable to point out that they are both part of the JAY-Z’s Roc Nation brand.

Megan signed a management deal with the powerhouse company in 2019, while the Belgian goal-scorer became the first Premier League player to join Roc Nation Sports in 2018, at which time he was playing for Manchester United.

Their professional connections run deeper as the Houston Hottie is a celebrity ambassador of Nike, whose cleats Lukaku currently wears on the pitch after his record-breaking Puma partnership quietly came to an end three years ago.