Meet Onyebuchi Ukandu: Lawyer held hostage by his literary interests

Intellectual property lawyer and prolific author Onyebuchi Ukandu here speaks on his many books. He also dissects the nitty gritty areas of intellectual property management and administration in Nigeria.

Aside these, he tells FRED IWENJORA how he combines his very vibrant law practice with his uncanny literary interests adding that he started writing first before taking on the noble profession.

Enjoy.

How it began

I was a writer before I became a

lawyer. My participation in junior

debates in my secondary school days saw me sending articles to the Press club. I became the president of the Press club and the Head Boy (Senior prefect).

While in the university, I was a Senator and aspired to be the Senate President of both campuses of the University of Nigeria.

These positions and activities rubbed off favourably on my spoken English and writing skills. Before then I contributed to the Renaissance and Daily Star. I also contributed to Quality Magazine.

The indomitable Legal profession took the lead. It’s clear that prosperity through my books is for later part of my life. With time, my gregarious life style ripened and honed my skills of readable writing. My engagement in Intellectual law practice came naturally on my discovering that I am a prolific writer. I must protect my rights over my books.

Intellectual property is a vast area: could you discuss briefly?

Intellectual property.(IP), generally covers, fruits, products of Intellectual creativity. It’s also a generic term which describes creations of the intellect (productive creativity) for which the law ascribes the exclusive rights of appropriation to the designated owners. Intellectual property law is a body of laws which governs all the relevant aspects: ownership, registration, protection, licensing, assignment, life span etc.

It is an interesting branch of the Law. Different laws govern the protection and administration of Intellectual property in Nigeria. Broadly, three main statutes govern the protection and administration of Intellectual property in Nigeria:(1)On COPYRIGHT; Copyright Act, Section 68 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.(2)On PATENT & DESIGNS ACT, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria. and (3)On TRADE MARKS:TRADE MARKS ACT;CAP T3 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.Section1(1)(a-f) of the Copyrights Act provides for works protected thereby which include Literary works, Musical works, Artistic works, Cinematograph, films, Sound recordings, Broadcasts.

Suffice it to say that copy right laws as protectable rights don’t cover the protection of ideas

They cover especially how these laws are expressed.

The basic problem of the author is to find publishers especially in Nigeria…how easy has it been for you to find publishers of your many books?

For the unpublished writer in Nigeria, it’s a case of “ Nobody knows the trouble I have seen”. It is not easy for the writer in search of a publisher.

To publish your books on merit, publishers take a whopping 90% and pay you 10% royalties. To pay you the 10% is a struggle. They also fail to send in your books to award winning competitions.

Your published book is not automatically on Amazon etc . You will be the one to do all these things in addition to marketing and publicizing your books

Worse still, Nigerians readership culture is very low. And with the social media, many won’t read in the nearest future.

Do you worry that authors do not enjoy the celebrity status as compared to musicians and actors?

I worry my dear but there’s nothing we can do. Before your very eyes with all your serious works, your contemporaries in music and arts make all the money and get all the attention. They are even awarded national honors and other ranks and privileges in their professions. However the show must go on.

Between writing and the law: which has benefited you more? What has each done for you?

For me no profession can be more noble than the legal profession. It has put food on my table and smiles on my face and provided for my family in no small way.

What with the honor, proper conduct and elegant carriage of my person? What with the versatility and time to be an author and engaged in partisan politics, evangelism and the practice of real and Intellectual property law. The burners of blessings are firing on every cylinders.

I am fulfilled and still fulfilling my destiny. The law has prepared me for evangelism, partisan politics and communal leadership of my people and I am fulfilled

Let’s throw light on your many books for the reading audience to really see how prolific you are ..

As for my books I write on the three genres of literature and have published works on them. ON THE WINGS OF LAW, is a law book on drama. It dramatizes the lawyer/client relationship that started from the office to the families.

THIS HAZE is prose fiction about the spate of plane crashes in the Nigerian air space of yesteryears and alternative modes of transport. In fact this book was inspired by the plane crash which took the life of my bosom friend Dr Livy Ajuonuma.

My other book THE LAST OF MUSE is a volume of poetry that captures the paradigm shift between the poems I wrote when I was inspired by the muse and those I wrote now that I am being inspired by the Holy Spirit.

I have also authored books on the humanities FELLOW OLD BOYS, THE WIDOW MAN , THAT THEY DID NOT DIE IN VAIN (A discourse on post civil war Nigeria). This book is on history and politics in Nigeria. OLD SCHOOL PIONEERS .

My latest book on law is titled THE LAW CAREER AND ETHICS OF THE LEGAL PROFESSION. It is from the stand point of a member of the Nigerian Judiciary and a stake holder in the Nigerian legal profession. It is both for the past, present and future lawyers of this country. If the profession offers you nothing and you will not leave a sound legacy at the bar and bench, why make the effort?

Your many children books have also given you much recognition: could we talk about them?

I write books for children and I enjoy communicating with young folks.

UKANDU’S GROWING UP SERIES (UGU’S) had in itself about 12 books on children. Teachers and educationist were consulted on content and relevance of subject matter.

My first children’s book was titled HIDE AND SEEK published by Literamed Lantern series publications in 2012. Some of my children books are approved readings in Lagos education system. Before now the publishers were regular in the payment of royalties but not anymore. There’s also THE BALLERINA, FOOTBALL MADE IN MY COUNTRY.

Again, I contributed a chapter in the seminal book on the Nigerian civil war titled THROUGH THE EYES OF THE CHILD. My contribution titled THAT I LIVED TO TELL THE STORY is still being commended by the publishers and readers who wish to flash back on events of the Nigerian Civil War. I hope to one day enroll for the NLNG book prize.

Some of these books are obtainable from my website www.reedandpapyrus.com, or on amazon. The National War Museum Umuahia, The National Library Yaba, Lagos and other public places.

If you were not a lawyer?

If I was not a lawyer I would have been a University don (a professor, an academic) propagating ideas to the world.

Who were the writers that made sense to you?

I grew up enjoying and liking the writings of Chinua Achebe, Wole Soyinka, Kanata Leye , Miriama Ba, William Shakespeare, John pepper, Ama Ogan, Niyi Osundare, Femi Osofisan, Odia Ofeiman and a host of others.