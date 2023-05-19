Media play crucial role to avert crises, wars — Sultan, CAN, SGF

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

THE Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, and Secretary to Government of the Federation, SGF, yesterday emphasized the crucial role of the media in nation-building and the promotion of peace and unity in the country.

They made the observation at the 2023 second quarter meeting of the Nigeria Inter-religious Council, NIREC, held in Abuja yesterday, with the theme ”The Media and Effective Leadership for Nation Building.”

Speaking at the event, the Sultan of Sokoto lauded the media for its ability to avert crises and wars through responsible reporting.

He urged media practitioners to prioritize objectivity and accuracy in their reportage, stating that they have a responsibility to promote peace and unity in Nigeria.

“Cast your mind back historically to what happened some years back in some countries, see what is happening now in Sudan, which is very unfortunate. The role of the media is very important.

“We are all aware of what transpired in the 2023 elections; the role media played positively and negatively, and we need to listen to the leaders of these media groups talk to us on what role they want the media to play in the next dispensation.

“That is why we picked the theme, ‘media and effective leadership for nation building’ and I think it is very apt because across the world we have seen how media destroyed countries,” the Sultan of Sokoto said.

President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishop Daniel Okoh, called on media practitioners to see their job as a calling, instead of a profession that provides quick access to riches and fame.

He emphasized the need for media practitioners to prioritise the promotion of national unity and peaceful coexistence in their reportage.

“I call on all media practitioners to continue to see their job as a calling instead of a profession that guarantees quick access to riches and fame. This is the attitude that would propel our media practitioners to eschew selfishness and work only for the good and development of their nation.

“The media have the power and the platform to cause crisis, they also have enough information at their disposal to set the various religious and ethnic nationalities on collision course, but it is only when they see their job as a calling to nation building that they will know where to draw the line and refrain from actions inimical to the peace and stability of this nation.

“At the same time, I salute the courage and commitment of Media Practitioners who refuse to compromise standards and for their love for Nigeria. We know some of you but the Almighty God knows you all and He will reward you for your good works,” Archbishop Okoh said.

Similarly, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha, highlighted the role of the media as a mirror through which the government appraised its performance.

He urged media practitioners to hold the government accountable through objective and constructive criticism.

“The media as an integral component and watchdog of every democratic society is saddled with the crucial responsibility of making credible and dependable information available to both the led and their leaders.

“It also serves as a mirror through which every Government appraises its performance with a view to taking the right decision towards quality leadership and good governance, amongst other things,” the SGF said.

The meeting brought together religious leaders, media practitioners, and government officials to deliberate on the role of the media in effective leadership for nation-building.

The participants agreed on the need for media practitioners to prioritize the promotion of national unity and peaceful coexistence in their reportage.