Mayorkings Agency set to host Africa’s Under 40 CEOs Awards in Kenya

Mayorkings Agency Group has announced the Maiden Edition of the Prestigious Africa’s Under 40 CEOs Awards & Summit 2023 holding at Movenpick Hotel Nairobi in Kenya, East Africa.



The Agency in a statement signed by its president Amb. Dr. Temisan Louis said the 80 Young African Dynamic Change Makers and CEOs of their Respective Brands in Diverse Industries are drawn from across different Countries in Africa as represented with their country flags on the e-fliers.



The statement read,” The event will birth a symposium during which issues bothering our Continental Advancement will be discussed.

“The mission is to Speak in one voice for the Actualization of the United States of Africa as well as the implementation of the AFCFTA Agreement as signed.

‘

My concern on the need for Africa to unite and form a common developmental structure for the advancement of the continent.

The event aimed on bringing together creative, innovative, and Intelligent young African business leaders to chat a course towards achieving a common goal while stressing the need for Africans to see themselves as one and push for mutual understanding and benefits”.

On his part, the Chief Operating Officer of the Mayorkings Agency Group Festus Osangbuwa the Mayorkings Agency Group said that the unity of Africa is nonnegotiable as that’s the only way towards its economic development while calling on relevant stakeholders to lend their voice towards this course.