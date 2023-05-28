Mayor of Urhoboland congratulates President Tinubu, Nigerians

A notable ex-militant leader in the Niger Delta region, who is also the Mayor of Urhoboland, His Excellency, Eshanekpe Israel a.k.a Akpodoro has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on the ongoing inauguration of his administration.

His Excellency also congratulated the All Progressives Congress, APC, the Nigerian voters who he said blazed through all the odds to elect their president at the general election on the plater of impeccably credible, transparent and generally accepted electoral process.

The Mayor stated this in Abuja on the sideline of one of the activities put in place by the presidency to usher in Tinubu’s administration.

The Gbaregolor, Ughelli South Local Government Area-born Mayor, said the February 25, 2023 victory of President Tinubu is the end of an era which he stressed should herald a new beginning in the annals of the chequered history of the Nigerian state saying having gone through the agenda of his administration, Nigerians know that the new president was ready to right the wrongs of the past and set Nigeria on the path of national recovery and healing.

His Excellency in the congratulatory message to President Tinubu however advised him to be at his best at all times saying the Nigerian masses expect so much from his administration saying he should file the rough edges of his predecessor who he described as a poor rewarder of loyal party men and women.

He said the President should discard the policies and programmes of the immediate past administration that were not to the best interest Nigerians or at best at variance with need of the generally of the masses.

“Draconian policies such as the morbid Naira redesign by the Buhari administration traction should be beamed searchlight on to know the purport of that policy that almost the nation of fire.”

According to the His Excellency, security is still a major issue in the country’s body polity and the new administration should take decisive actions at the ending the killing spree and also unite Nigerians as against the ‘nepotism, favouritism institutionalised by the Buhari-led cabal.”

He stressed further that under the past government, corruption was overtly and covertly funded with selective justice in the war against corruption. As an impeccable nationalist, the Mayor noted that President Tinubu should patronise all ethnic nationalities in the country, stabilise the nation in an all inclusive government based on merit.

He seek the cooperation of all Nigerians for the new government saying, certainly President Tinubu is the man whom the cap of the country’s leadership fits and he alone can take back the nation from the reign of the cabal “led by President Buhari and his goons who took Nigerians through harrowing experience of hunger and starvation” and nation where “mass murderers were awarded contracts in lieu of the patriotic Nigerians.”

“As we happily join in the activities of the inauguration of our new President, we wish him good health to steer the ship of our complex nation to safety just as we wish him success, wisdom of understanding and knowledge. The new president should be that of all Nigerians without exemption. He should be the father of our nation to champion the Renewed Hope for the masses of our people.

“I call on the new President to avoid the banana peel of nepotism, favouritism, clannishness, tribalism, ethnocentric sentiments and other vices he said were the bane of President Buhari while in power.

“I recalled how I led my Coalition to enthrone Buhari’s presidency but only to be abandoned and treated with disdain by his government while he empowered opposition elements. When the Niger Delta Avengers, NDA took on his administration in their renewed insurgency, I was the man who led members of my Coalition, youths, and persons in the Niger Delta region to end that crisis.

What did we get? Rather than empowering members of my Coalition, President Buhari took his empowerment up North. Such is the act we are calling on the new Nigerian leader to eschew and treat every person equally,” the Mayor stated.