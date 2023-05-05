May God not allow Nigeria to slide into religious politics — Gov Sule

…Excited over oil production in northern Nigeria at last

Soni Daniel, Abuja

Nasarawa State Governor, Eng. Abdullahi Sule has prayed that God should never allow Nigeria to slide into the murky water of religious politics that has destroyed other countries which dared to travel that route.

Governor Sule, who made the remark in an interview in Abuja, said it was dangerous for any country to dwell in religious politics, citing the case of Bosnia, which culminated into a civil war that decimated the country and its people.

The governor said it was unfortunate for many Nigerians to make a mountain out of the Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket, thereby giving religious colouration to the election of Tinubu and Shettima rather than focusing on the strength and character of the two Nigerian leaders.

Eng. Sule noted that but for the able manner, the matter was handled in a state like Nasarawa with a high Christian population, it would have posed a very serious challenge to his own election and that of the APC presidential candidate.

The governor said: “But our story started with some internal wrangling within the APC. First, a Muslim-Muslim ticket is a huge challenge for us in Nasarawa state, that is number one. You know Nasarawa State has a huge concentration of Christians. So I knew from day one, a Muslim-Muslim ticket was going to be a huge challenge. But as a party, once a decision is made, you have to get up and just work hard towards an answer.

“We also had a problem because of that issue of religion because predominantly we have three Muslims and only one Christian candidate in a state that you can almost say 50-50 Muslim-Christian.

“My prayer is that Nigeria does not derail into religious politics because this last election as far as we are concerned especially in our state, was purely religious politics.

“But we were able to win the election because we have a lot of Christians who believe in us and did everything possible to vote for us and also mobilized their people to vote for us showing them the many projects and programmes we had implemented for them in their respective communities in the state.

“If this calibre of people had played the religious lines straight up; we would have lost the election because they would have massively split our votes. We had a lot of people in the state, including some Rev. Fathers and traditional rulers as well as pastors, who believe in me and actually worked for me. There was a traditional ruler that entered a church and the pastor of that church got up and said we are going to do religious politics now by voting for only our Christian brothers he got up and took the microphone from the pastor and said don’t bring that for us here.

“The traditional ruler told the pastor that it is the governor who repaired their technical school, provided a police station and also fixed their roads, threatening to kick him out of the church if he tried to incite religious hatred and that was how the man won the hearts of the people for us. So you can see that we had some people who may not be Muslims but believed in us.

“And for that reason, when the results of some Christian-dominated areas like Karu were coming out, people who didn’t understand the politics of the state started panicking but we knew that those from Lafia, which is predominantly Muslims and Kanuri, would also help our own cause.

Reflecting on the discovery of oil in commercial quantity in Borno and Nasarawa states, Eng. Sule said he was full of excitement over the development, which would go a long way to increase Nigeria’s oil wealth and add to the growth and development of the country.

According to the governor, the oil discovered and drilled in the state is not for Nasarawa or northern Nigeria but for the whole of Nigeria.

“I am not saying that the oil is for northern Nigeria but my happiness is about core mining. The reason I worked so hard to do that is because I want to see a homogenous Nigeria. I want to see Nigeria where people from the Niger Delta will be proud that we are contributing to the oil, the north is also contributing to the oil. I am also proud that we northerners are also producing oil and are also going to add to the overall Gross Domestic Product of the country and increase its wealth,” the governor said.