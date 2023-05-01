May Day: Your hard work, contributions to society’s growth rewarding – Ereyitomi

Ereyitomi

The re-elected Member Representing Warri Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi has hailed Nigerian workers as they celebrate this year’s May Day.

Ereyitomi, while congratulating the Nigerian workers noted that their hard work, sacrifices, and contributions to the growth of societies are highly valued and rewarding, adding that Nigerian workers have shown support to the demonstration that the country’s democratic values are sustained.

The Warri Federal Lawmaker urged workers to remain committed to the discharge of their various duties as they the workers are entitled to their wages, especially with sincerity and honesty in service which shall be well noticed for reward even when it is not immediately but conscientiously it is heartwarming serving with a good heart.

Ereyitomi who also doubles as the most senior Warri politician at the National Assembly and Deputy Chairman House of Reps Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, commended Workers for their support and dedication to duties and for also using their ballot to elect leaders that will see to their welfare and improved working conditions.

He assured workers of support, stressing that as a public servant, he has demonstrated that spirit of workers’ friendliness over the years to encourage workers, he charged other relevant agencies to sustain and make workers feel comfortable in the discharge of their duties through motivation, both at reward basis as well as competence.