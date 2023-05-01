May Day: Remain optimistic, Oborevwori tells workers

By Festus Ahon,ASABA

DELTA State Governor-elect and Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, Monday, told Nigerian workers to remain optimistic.

He commended the workers for their sacrifices, patience, and dedication to duty despite the current economic hardship in the country.

Oborevwori in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dennis Otu to mark this year’s workers day, said; “the country is grateful to you for your immense and invaluable contributions to the socio-economic development of Nigeria”.

He urged the workers to keep the flag flying, notwithstanding the current economic challenges in the country, saying.

The Governor-elect said; “You must remain focused and prayerful for Nigeria to come out of her present predicament.

“I rejoice with Nigerian workers today as they celebrate this year’s Workers’ Day. Labour creates wealth, and is the most significant product in any country.

“Though the current economic situation in the country is less than desirable, I urge you to remain optimistic and continue to pray for wisdom for our leaders to get us out of the woods.

“I believe the labour of our workers shall not be in vain. Happy Workers’ Day.”