May Day: Nigerian workers deserve better treatment — CAN President

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishop Daniel Okoh, on Monday, urged the government and employers to prioritize the welfare of workers in the country.

In a statement on May Day, Archbishop Okoh greeted Nigerian workers and showed solidarity with them, while encouraging the dignity of labour.

He emphasized the importance of workers in the development of any nation, stating that workers are the engine room of any economy and the bedrock of any society.

The CAN President said, “We commend the resilience, dedication, and hard work of Nigerian workers, who have continued to drive the economy forward despite the numerous challenges facing the nation.

“We recognize the sacrifices they make daily to ensure that their families and the nation at large have a better future.”

Archbishop Okoh expressed his concern about the current state of the Nigerian economy, which has increased the vulnerability of workers.

He called on the government and employers to create more job opportunities and improve the working conditions of those already employed.

“We also want to use this occasion to express our solidarity with Nigerian workers who have been adversely affected by the current economic situation.

“So, we call on the government and employers to ensure that workers are treated with dignity and respect and provided with decent working conditions, fair wages, and job security,” said Archbishop Okoh.

The CAN President also called on Nigerian workers to remain committed to their duties, despite the challenges they may face.

He encouraged them to continue to uphold the values of hard work, honesty, and integrity, which he said are essential for the growth and development of any society.

The religious leader said, “As Christians, we believe that work is not just a means of earning a living but also a means of fulfilling our God-given purpose on earth.

“We, therefore, encourage all Nigerian workers to continue to approach their work with diligence, excellence, and integrity, knowing that their labour is not in vain.”

Archbishop Okoh, therefore, called for a renewed interest in the welfare of workers, stating that “the Christian Association of Nigeria is committed to working with stakeholders to promote the welfare and well-being of Nigerian workers and will continue to advocate for policies and programmes that will enhance their productivity, skills, and job opportunities.”