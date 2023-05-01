May Day: Kaduna Governor-elect pledges workers friendly administration

Senator Uba Sani

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Governor-elect of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani, in a solidarity message with workers on the occasion of this year’s Workers Day, pledged to run a workers friendly administration in the state.

While felicitating with Nigerian workers and the Labour Movement, the Governor-elect applauded the workers for what he described as immeasurable contributions to the building and sustenance of the Nigerian State.

“Your sacrifices are well documented and deeply cherished by Nigerians,” he said.

He said Nigeria as a nation has been going through challenges but noted it is heart-warming to note that workers have not wavered in their belief in the country and commitment to national progress and development.

“You have stoutly defended our democracy and the fundamental rights and freedoms of the Nigerian people. You stand for national unity at all times. Nigerian workers and indeed the Labour Movement are the key pillars of Nigeria’s progress and unity,” said the Governor-elect.

He paid a special tribute to the resilient, resourceful, and hardworking workers of Kaduna State, saying, “you have been diligent and committed to the progress and development of our dear state.”

Pledging to run a workers friendly administration, Uba Sani said he will prioritize workers’ welfare and provide them with the tools and incentives that will help fire up their zeal to perform optimally.

“Hardwork will be rewarded. All I seek is your cooperation and total commitment,” he said.