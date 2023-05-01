May Day: Fubara assures Rivers workers of cordial relations, right benefits

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – SIR Siminalayi Fubara, Governor-elect of Rivers State has assured Rivers civil servants of a cordial relationship and due benefits in the task of moving the state forward.

In his 2023 Workers Day message Sunday ahead of the celebrations on Monday, Fubara said as a civil servant himself before running for governor, he understands the feelings of the state workers and would be committed to their needs and welfare.

The Governor in the statement by his Media Assistant, Bon Onyedi said, “As a Civil Servant, I was part of you and will always remain so. I will always identify with you and work with you to improve the system.

“Although no society can adequately pay for your sacrifices and loyalty to the state and the nation, I will ensure that you get the right benefits you deserve.

“There is dignity in labour, so you ought to carry on with diligence and dedication as usual because excellence will be rewarded.”