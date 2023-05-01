May Day: Akeredolu gets most workers friendly Governor of Year Award

— Govt, labour harmony engenders industrial peace

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Workers in Ondo State under the umbrella of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), have conferred an award of “Most Workers’ Friendly Governor” on Rotimi Akeredolu.

The NLC Chairman, Comrade Victor Oladele Amoko and his TUC counterpart, Comrade Clement Fatuase, said the award was in appreciation of Governor Akeredolu’s immense contribution and unflinching support to the welfare of workers in the state.

They noted that the 2023 May Day was an occasion to celebrate and appreciate the Governor for his genuine commitment to the welfare of workers and pensioners in the state.

The award was received by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Union Matters and Special Duties, Mr Dare Aragbaiye, who represented the Governor at the 2023 Workers’ Day Celebration.

Amoko said:” Distinguished Comrades, you will recall that at May Day last year 2022, Mr Governor promised to defray all outstanding arrears of salaries and pensions by the end of the year 2022.

” Today, it is no more news that Mr Governor had fulfilled the promise and had done more than expected.

“For instance, the long awaited consequential pension adjustment was graciously approved for Ondo State pensioners without much agitation, while approval of new retirement age for teachers in Ondo State and many more have been accomplished.

“Comrades, in view of all these and many more, the two Congresses NLC and TUC have resolved to honour Mr Governor with an Award.

“This Award is not political as some people might perceive it but pure workers’ appreciation for the show of love demonstrated towards workers by the Ondo State Governor.

The Union also give was applauded the Governor for his leadership and proactive measure employed to arrest the ugly trend of insecurity in the state.

“We salute Mr Governor for all the measures being put in place to secure the lives and properties of the state citizenry.

“The Congress applauds Mr Governor for approving and ensuring the payments of arrears of gratuities owed to retired staff of Owena Press PLC (The Hope Newspaper).

“While appreciating Mr Governor, the Congress wishes to remind the government of Ondo State of urgent need to amend the law establishing the Owena Press Plc to make it a Corporation, just like the Ondo State Radiovision Corporation (OSRC).

“This amendment will enable the staff of the organisation to have fulfilling working careers.

The NLC equally congratulated Akeredolu for the landslide victories recorded by his party in the last general elections.

The TUC chairman, Comrade Fatuase said Governor Akeredolu’s unalloyed passion for workers’ welfare has fostered a good working relationship between his administration and the industrious workers in the state.

“Mr Governor, it will be on record that your performance in these areas of governance is exceptional.

“Your choice of Comrade Dare Aragbaiye as the Special Adviser on Union Matters is indeed a catalyst in the wheel of progress of your Government and the labour centres.

In his remarks, Governor Akeredolu said the Public Service in the State has continued to enjoy a conducive working environment under his administration.

He noted that his government has put in place diverse worker-friendly programmes to ensure that workers are able to discharge their duties to the best of their abilities.

“One of these is the Orange Health Insurance Scheme (ORANGHIS) which enables workers have access to unhindered health care in the State.

“I am aware that apart from the workers, their dependants, that is, their spouse and four children under 18 years have also been captured in the State.

“It is gratifying that workers are getting their promotion as and when due with financial benefits and the State Government is now up-to-date in the payment of salaries and pensions.

“It is germane to also mention that this government has demonstrated sincere commitment to programmes and activities in other sectors like agriculture, urban renewal, community development, education and transportation.

“Ondo State has become a reference point in roads and infrastructural development.

“We have been able to harness available resources and make decisions on behalf of the people, such that the slogan now by the citizens of the State is “Our government” and no longer “their government”.

“We have been able to prove that with the right attitude to leadership and administration, a lot can be achieved for our people.

” I, therefore, implore you to avail this government your continued loyalty and redouble the support we have enjoyed from you in the past couple of years so that we can continue to jointly lift our dear State to that enviable height that has been our vision since the inception of our Administration.

Akeredolu also identified with the former NLC chairman in the state, Comrade Sunday Adeleye who was elected as one of the Vice Presidents of the Union during the just concluded national election of the Nigerian Labour Congress in Abuja.

“This, no doubt, attests to his leadership qualities and the confidence reposed in him by members of his constituency.

” Let me, therefore, congratulate the Organised Labour in Ondo State for this unique feat while wishing the congress in the State more successes in future.

The governor said that ” It is my hope that Comrade Sunday Adeleye will display at the national level the excellence for which we are known.”